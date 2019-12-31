City commissioners approve R-60 zoning changes

The Madison City Commission approved on Monday changes to the city’s zoning laws that will help define the rules for establishing different types of multi-residential housing in Madison.

The changes to R-60 zoning include the addition of congregate-living dwellings to the types of principal-permitted housing allowed in R-60 zones, along with twin homes and townhomes with up to four dwelling units.

The changes also defined congregate-living units as dwellings that do not have separate kitchens in the sleeping quarters and offering adjoining bathrooms in less than 50% of the dwelling’s bedrooms.

Congregate-living dwellings are also required to provide one off-street parking space for each of the sleeping quarters.