December 31, 2019

City commissioners approve R-60 zoning changes - Daily Leader Extra : News

Posted: Monday, December 30, 2019 8:32 pm

City commissioners approve R-60 zoning changes CHUCK CLEMENT, Staff reporter Madison Daily Leader

The Madison City Commission approved on Monday changes to the city’s zoning laws that will help define the rules for establishing different types of multi-residential housing in Madison.

The changes to R-60 zoning include the addition of congregate-living dwellings to the types of principal-permitted housing allowed in R-60 zones, along with twin homes and townhomes with up to four dwelling units.

The changes also defined congregate-living units as dwellings that do not have separate kitchens in the sleeping quarters and offering adjoining bathrooms in less than 50% of the dwelling’s bedrooms.

Congregate-living dwellings are also required to provide one off-street parking space for each of the sleeping quarters.

