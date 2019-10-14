Madison School Board approves policy changes

The Madison School Board approved on Monday changes to school district policies related to school board and school administrator responsibilities on Monday.

The policies were related to school board member conflicts of interest, meeting agenda formats, the preparation and release of meeting agendas, school district policy publication, and superintendents' authority in the absence of a specific policy.

Related the conflict of financial interest policy, a board member is not supposed to have any direct financial interest in a contract with the school district; furnish directly any labor equipment or supplies, or receive employment as a teacher or substitute teacher in the same school district.

However, within the exemption to the conflict of interest policy the rules allow contracts of less than $5,000 or less (changed from $3,000 or less) for a board member if no other supply source is available within the school district and the amount is reasonable.

Superintendent Joel Jorgenson announced that school district officials were in the process of hiring a new office professional at Madison Middle School.