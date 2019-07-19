DSU submits parking plan to city commissioners

The Madison City Commission will review for a second time a proposal from Dakota State University officials to develop boulevard parking on residential property in central Madison when the commissioners meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.

DSU purchased the former Catholic convent in Madison located at the corner of N.W. 3rd St. and Van Eps Ave. University officials want to renovate the building into housing for 23 students. They also want to install 21 car-parking spaces in the boulevards along N.W. 3rd St. and N. Van Eps Ave. and in the alley on the west side of the building.

To do so, the university has requested from the city permission to occupy rights of way in the boulevards along the city streets next to the former convent.

The request was presented to the city commission two weeks ago. However, residents in the neighborhood argued against the boulevard-parking proposal during the July 8 city commission meeting. The commissioners tabled the rights-of-way request for two weeks to give DSU time to seek out a different vehicle-parking plan.

According to the papers that accompany the rights-of-way request, DSU’s parking proposal has remained the same as previously submitted.

The city commissioners will review three rights-of-way requests submitted by SDN Communications to occupy the rights of way in three areas – the corner intersections of Washington Ave. and N.E. 8th St. and Washington Ave. and N.E. 11th St. and from Washington Ave and N. 11th St. to the north side of Madison High School. SDN Communications wants to install fiber-optic lines.

The commissioners will also discuss removing trees from Madison boulevards.