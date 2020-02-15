City to hear preliminary debt report

The Madison City Commission will consider listening to a debt report related to municipal finances when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.

Tobin J. Morris, senior vice-president at Dougherty & Company LLC, a financial company that has worked with Madison in the past, is scheduled to provide a preliminary debt report with data related to a planned city water system-improvement project.

In other business, the city commissioners will consider:

-- Acknowledging the purchase of PanaView baseball-softball scoreboards for installation at Baughman-Belatti Park.

-- Acknowledging an application for temporary alcohol license from the Madison Fire Department and setting the date of a hearing.

-- Acknowledging an application for a retail (on-off sale) malt-beverage license submitted by Dakota Cinema LLC and setting the date of a hearing.

-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an agreement with the Lake Area Improvement Corporation that outlines a three-year development covenant for Lot C of Lot 4 in the 18th Addition to the Lakeview Industrial Park.

-- Authorizing the mayor to a contract with Banner Associates Inc., regarding global information system (GIS) technical assistance and maintenance.

-- Reviewing bids for the renovation of the city’s water building and awarding a bid.

-- Setting a bid date for a water main-improvement project planned during 2020-1 in the Division Ave. neighborhood.