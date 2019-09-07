City to review 2018 sidewalk assessments

The Madison City Commission will review a list of assessments the city has collected regarding sidewalk repairs performed on behalf of property owners when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.

City personnel have compiled a list of sidewalk repairs and their related expenses that were part of Madison’s 2018 sidewalk-repair project. The city commissioners will receive the list of the properties in which money is owed for making the sidewalk repairs, review the assessment roll, and set the date of a public hearing to approve the assessments.

The commissioners will also review an assessment for a new sidewalk that was installed during the city’s 2018 sidewalk-improvement project and set a hearing date for that assessment roll.

The commissioners will acknowledge two letters from the South Dakota State Historical Society regarding the construction of new residential housing at 705 and 709 N. Egan Ave. Historic society personnel have determined that plans to construct a duplex on the N. Egan Ave. lots meet the standards for new construction in a historic district.

The commissioners will consider approving the appointment of Jim Casanova to the municipal sidewalk committee.

At the end of their meeting, the commissioners have scheduled a closed session to consult with legal counsel or review communications from legal counsel about proposed or pending litigation or contractual matters.