February 6, 2020

Shaw takes out petition for April 14 election

Shaw takes out petition for April 14 election

Posted: Wednesday, February 5, 2020 5:46 pm

Shaw takes out petition for April 14 election Staff reports Madison Daily Leader

The staff at the Madison Finance Office reported late Wednesday afternoon that Adam C. Shaw of Madison had taken out nominating petition forms to join the joint city-school district election scheduled on April 14.
Posted in , on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 5:46 pm.

