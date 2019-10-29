City to purchase LED Christmas lights

The Madison City Commission approved funding on Monday for the city parks department to spend up to $4,500 on new LED Christmas lights and related equipment that will help decorate Egan Ave. during the holiday seasons.

Mike McGillivray, city parks supervisor, spoke to the city commissioners about the purchase. The parks department wants to purchase 2,600 white LED bulbs, a quantity of bulk electrical line, and 122 plugs and sockets to create new lighting for Madison’s downtown holiday display.

The LED bulbs cost $1.07 each, and McGillivray described the LED lamps as more durable than other types of lamps. LED lamps also use less electrical power than incandescent or fluorescent lights. They also possess a longer operating lifespan.

The initial sales order from Temple Display Ltd. of Chicago, Ill., provided a total cost of $3,945.70 for the lamps, wiring and other equipment.