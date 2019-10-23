October 23, 2019

Angle found guilty of vehicular homicide - Daily Leader Extra : News

Angle found guilty of vehicular homicide

Posted: Wednesday, October 23, 2019 5:03 pm

Angle found guilty of vehicular homicide CHUCK CLEMENT, Staff reporter Madison Daily Leader

Natalie Angle, 49, was found guilty of vehicular homicide on Wednesday afternoon after a court trial was held in the Lake County Courthouse.

Angle was found guilty by Judge Patrick Pardy for causing a two-vehicle, fatality accident that occurred on Dec. 17, 2018, on SD-34 west of Madison. James ”Jim” Birgen, 69, of Madison, who was in the other vehicle, died at the accident scene.

Angle was found responsible for driving under the influence of alcohol and crossing the center line of the highway, sideswiping Birgen’s pickup with the Hummer that she was driving.

Pardy said Angle’s sentencing hearing would take place in late November.

