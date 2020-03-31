City increases fee for mowing of unkempt lawns

Madison’s city commissioners approved an ordinance change on Monday that increased the lawn-mowing fees to at least $400 for grass on private property that the municipal parks department has to mow.

As one of the city’s nuisance laws, Madison officials require that lawns grow no taller than 6 inches. The ordinance says that, “The property owner, tenant or person in possession of any property located within the City shall maintain the lawn in such a manner to allow grass and/or weeds shall not be permitted to grow more than 6 inches in height.”

On Monday, the commissioners doubled the minimum charge for having city employees mow private property.

The previous version of the ordinance was written as “…the City may, at its option, cause the property to be mowed at a cost of $200.00 per hour, per mowing with a minimum of one hour and to bill the cost and expenses of such mowing to the property owner.”

The property owners would need to pay the new fee of at least $400 or have the cost assessed against their property.

Municipal authorities can also issue a ticket for a violation of the lawn ordinance that would involve a $25.00 fine per violation.