Madison snow alert declared on Sunday night

February 10, 2020

Posted: Sunday, February 9, 2020 8:55 pm

Madison Daily Leader

Madison officials have declared a snow alert during Sunday night and early Monday morning for the city's downtown area.

City officials have declared a snow alert for the commercial core area effective at midnight. The street plowing will start at 2 a.m. on Feb. 10.

The alert is for the commercial core area only.

Owners are asked to remove their vehicles from all city streets and city parking lots inside the core area.

The commercial core area is the area including and bordered by N. 2nd St. on the north, Washington Ave. on the east, S. 2nd St. on the south, and Blanche Ave. on the west.

Posted in , on Sunday, February 9, 2020 8:55 pm.

