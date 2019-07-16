City approves contractor for airport project

The Madison City Commission approved on Monday hiring National Sealant & Concrete LLC of Abrams, Wis., as the contractor that will perform maintenance and rehabilitation work at the Madison Municipal Airport.

National Sealant & Concrete won the contract with a low bid of $151,100.

Workers need to remove old joint seals in the airport’s paved runway that turnarounds at the ends of the runway and replace the old seals with new ones. The maintenance work will keep water from seeping under the concrete and causing damage.

The work crews will also rehabilitate the hangar taxilanes and remark the taxilanes.

The federal government typically pays for 90% of the costs associated with airport projects. Of the remaining 10% of project costs, state government pays 5% and the local government pays the remaining 5%.