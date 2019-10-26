City hires engineers to survey Park Creek rock walls

The Madison City Commission will consider approving a letter of contract between the city and Banner Associates for a survey of the Park Creek rock walls when the commissioners meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.

The city plans to have Banner Associates, a South Dakota engineering firm, conduct a survey and flood-damage assessment concerning the rock walls lining Park Creek in Madison. Banner engineers will also perform some preliminary design work.

In other business, the commissioners will consider:

-- Approving the appointment of Courtney Weck to the Madison Public Library board.

-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an annual septic dumping agreement between the city and Dakota Pumping Service.

-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a professional services agreement with DGR Engineering regarding the city’s 2020 conversion project for its electrical distribution grid.

-- Authorizing the use of the swimming pool reserve fund for leak repairs at the Madison Aquatic Center.

-- Authorize the use of the Christmas lights reserve fund for the repair of holiday decorations.

At the end of their meeting, the commissioners have scheduled a closed session to consult with legal counsel or review communications from legal counsel about proposed or pending litigation or contractual matters.