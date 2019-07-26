City to review surplus auction agreement

The Madison City Commission will review a services agreement with the city of Sioux Falls when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.

Madison and Sioux Falls are considering an agreement in which Sioux Falls will provide auction services to Madison during a surplus-property auction held on Sept. 21, 2019, and during any of Sioux Falls’ surplus auctions held in the future.

In other business, the commissioners will consider:

-- Hearing an update from Eric Fosheim, executive director of the Lake Area Improvement Corporation, about LAIC activities and listening to a 2020 budget request from Fosheim.

-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a right-of-way request from Amert Construction in Madison to temporarily occupy Center St. parking spaces near the Lakeview Tower to store plumbing material for about one year.

-- Approving a resolution to approve a plat in Lot 3 of Block 3 in the Kern Addition.

-- Approving the first reading and setting a hearing date for a zoning change that would allow the establishment of retail meat markets as a permitted use of land in a highway business district.

Before adjourning their meeting, the commissioners have scheduled a closed session to consult with legal counsel or review communications from legal counsel about proposed or pending litigation or contractual matters.

The commissioners have also scheduled a session following their meeting to discuss the 2020 budget.