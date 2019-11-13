City approves 2019 sidewalk improvements

The Madison City Commission approved on Monday providing a certificate of substantial completion for sidewalk-improvement work performed for the city during 2019 by a Madison contractor.
The city commissioners approved an agreement in January 2019 with J&M Construction of Madison for the contractor to perform sidewalk-installation work, such as the installation of ADA-approved crosswalks, on behalf of the city. J&M Construction was also available to private property owners in Madison who wanted the contractor to install new sidewalks or make walkway repairs during the summer months.
Chad Comes, city engineer, said work crews from J&M Construction would complete some grass reseeding in spring 2020.