Madison commissioners take no action after closed discussion

The Madison City Commission held an executive session for about an hour at the start of its Tuesday meeting and then decided not to hold a vote on what it discussed during the closed session when the mayor and commissioners returned to their open meeting.

The city commissioners started its meeting on Oct. 15 with a closed session to discuss legal matters facing the city. For the city commission, closed sessions are typically held at the end of meetings.

The commissioners went into a closed session at 5:32 p.m. after they adopted the meeting agenda. The executive session involved consultations with legal counsel or reviewing communications from legal counsel about proposed or pending litigation or contractual matters.

They remained in a closed session until 6:27 p.m.

Brad Lawrence, utility director, and Chad Comes, city engineer, left the closed session about halfway through the discussion. Commissioner Jeremiah Corbin left the executive session at 6:04 p.m. Mayor Marshall Dennert and Commissioners Kelly Johnson, Mike Waldner and Bob Thill remained in the meeting room.

When the commissioners came back into an open session, Dennert said they would not hold a vote on what was discussed.