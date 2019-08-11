City to consider TIF district approval

The Madison City Commission will consider approving the creation of a tax-increment financing district by Lake County within Madison’s city limits when the commission meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.

Lake County officials are considering the creation of a TIF district in Tract 1 of Miller’s Fifth Addition. The TIF district is intended to assist the installation of infrastructure improvements on the property.

The city commissioners have scheduled a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. to hear any testimony about adding retail meat markets to the list of principal permitted uses of property within an area zoned as highway business in Madison. After the hearing, the commissioners will consider adding meat markets to the list.

The commissioners will consider authorizing the mayor to sign a funding agreement between the city and South Dakota Department of Transportation regarding bridge rehabilitation.

They will also consider setting a bid date for a project to recoat two screw pumps and install new bearings in the pumps that are used in the city’s waste-water treatment plant.

The commissioners have scheduled a discussion about the 2020 municipal budget after the close of their regular Monday meeting.