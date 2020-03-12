Trojans pick up one win in three starts

After Dakota State University split a pair of games at the Tucson Baseball Invitational on Monday, the Morningside Mustangs raced past the DSU Trojans 16-2 on Tuesday.

Morningside built a 10-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth. The Trojans scored their only runs in the sixth frame when Jace Pribyl had an RBI double and Esai Hernandez had an RBI single.

The Mustangs exploded for six runs in the seventh.

DSU banged out seven hits in the contest. Hernandez had a double, a single and an RBI. Pribyl added a double and an RBI. Jeremiah Zimmerman, Chris Kropuenske, Mason Macaluso and Cameron Pitts each had a single.

Morningside had 10 hits. Sam Huska had three hits and Rease Synder got two. Hunter Hope had a double and five RBIs.

Kobe Lien suffered the loss as he allowed five unearned runs on five hits. Kevin Krumm, David Kirby, Logan Dexter and Trey Randel were all on the mound for DSU.

Jake Prewitt picked up the win in relief.

MONDAY

DSU opened the invitational with a split against the Dordt Defenders.

The Trojans used a complete game by Devin DeBoer to gain a 7-2 win in the first game. DeBoer fired an eight-hitter. He had five strikeouts and gave up two walks.

Dordt scored twice and DSU plated four runs in the first inning. Hernandez had an RBI single while Ryan Jackovich added a 2-RBI single for DSU.

DSU tacked on a run in the third on C. Kropuenske's RBI single. The Trojans added two more runs in the seventh on RBI singles by Mike Vohnoutka and Samuel Drummond.

DSU belted out nine hits off two Dordt hurlers. Jackovich had a double, a single and two RBIs for the winners. Hernandez and C. Kropuenske each had two singles and one RBI. Vohnoutka, Drummond and Pribyl each had a single.

Logan Cline had a double and a single for Dordt.

Luke Drooger suffered the loss as he worked 5 1/3 innings. He gave up seven runs on seven hits while striking out six and walking three. Austin Johnson pitched 2/3 of an inning and gave up one hit.

In the nightcap, Dordt used a strong pitching performance by Isaac Vander Hart to top the Trojans 6-2. Vander Hart went the distance to pick up the win. He tossed a two-hitter while striking out nine and walking two.

C. Kropuenske had a double for the Trojans and Vohnoutka added a single.

Dordt had seven hits off three DSU hurlers. Cline had two singles.

Carver Hultgren suffered the loss as he worked four innings and gave up five runs (four unearned) on six hits. He struck out eight and walked three.

Jared Urbach and Max Luesebrink each worked an inning for DSU. Urbach gave up one run on one hit, struck out one and walked one.