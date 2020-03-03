City reviews amendment for generation plant agreement

The Madison City Commission reviewed on Monday a letter from a Basin Electric Power Cooperative official that amended the capacity purchase agreement between the city and the North Dakota-based electric cooperative.

When the agreement was signed in early 2004, both parties agreed that Madison officials would test-run the city’s generation plant – electrical generators powered by diesel engines – on a monthly basis. Madison officials had recently asked the cooperative to change the agreement so the city would only need to test-run the generation each three-month quarter of the calendar year.

Basin Electric officials agreed to the agreement change and sent a letter to the city in late February.

The city's generation plant was completed and tested in April 2005, and the facility is owned by Madison. However, Basin Electric Power, a cooperative based in Bismarck, N.D., leases the generation plant from the city, providing funds that meet Madison's annual bond payment. The municipal bonds financed the plant's construction. As an example during 2015, Madison received $359,500 from Basin, and the city this year paid $339,355 as a generation plant bond payment.

All of the commissioners approved acknowledging the letter from the electric cooperative.