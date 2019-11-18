November 18, 2019

City approves utility-rate increases with split votes

City approves utility-rate increases with split votes

Posted: Monday, November 18, 2019 7:49 pm

CHUCK CLEMENT, Staff reporter Madison Daily Leader

The Madison City Commission passed certain rate increases with 3-2 votes on Monday for the city’s water, wastewater and electric utilities.

Commissioners Jeremiah Corbin, Kelly Johnson and Mike Waldner voted to pass the rate increases, and Commissioner Bob Thill and Mayor Marshall Dennert voted against the increases.

The mayor and four commissioner passed increases for fees charged at Madison’s restricted-use site with a 5-0 vote. The fee increases affected the charges for dropping off old vehicle tires and debris from pickups and trailers.

Posted in , on Monday, November 18, 2019 7:49 pm.

