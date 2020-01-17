City to consider water building renovations

The Madison City Commission will consider setting a bid date for a contract to renovate a building used by the municipal water department when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at City Hall.

City officials are looking for bids that will provide renovations to the building that include concrete demolition and pouring, insulation installation, and garage-door replacement.

The city commissioners also plan to meet with David Shpigler, a senior consultant with CMG Consulting of Austin, Texas.

CMG Consulting operates as a strategy consulting and advisory company that focuses on smart grids, smart utilities, smart cities and smart buildings. The company considers itself as expert in the areas of energy, water, transportation, the internet of things, telecommunications, and software markets and technologies.

In other business, the commissioners will consider:

-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an annual intent for 2020 in which The Community Center plans to operate a day-care operation.

-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a proposal for creek cleaning performed by Michael Johnson Construction.

-- Setting a bid date for a sidewalk contractor to perform work for the city related to Madison’s 2020 sidewalk-improvement project.

At the end of their meeting, the commissioners have scheduled a closed session so they can consult with legal counsel or review communications from legal counsel about proposed or pending litigation or contractual matters.