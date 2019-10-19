City to review sanitary-, storm-sewer report

The Madison City Commission will consider accepting a preliminary engineering report from Banner Associates Inc. that deals with sanitary- and storm-sewer improvements proposed in Madison when the commissioners meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.

The city commissioners will receive an engineering report that deals with the installation of new sanitary- and storm-sewer lines in neighborhoods where city officials plan to install new underground water pipes. During the next several years, Madison officials plan to install about 22,800 feet of new water lines. They are also reviewing the need to upgrade the sewer systems in those neighborhoods.

In other business, the commissioners will consider:

-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an easement with Michael McVey of Madison that will allow city workers to clear the Park Creek channel located in Sullivan’s Subdivision.

-- Approving a project to install cross pipe on Airport Road.

-- Reviewing recommendations from the city sidewalk committee for 2020 assessments.

-- Designating U.S. Bank as an additional depository during 2019 for city funds.