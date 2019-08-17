City to review Cyber Estates plans

The Madison City Commission will consider approving the preliminary plat for the Cyber Estates Addition that will contain a new housing project in northeast Madison when the commissioners meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.

The Cyber Estates Addition was previously called the Williams Brothers East Addition.

The city commissioners will consider taking future ownership of a detention pond in a park that will serve Madison residents living in the Cyber Estates Addition. They will also consider a request from the developer for the city to reimburse the company for installing water and sanitary-sewer services to the proposed park.

The commissioners will consider a request from Prunty Construction Company to have the mayor sign a certificate of substantial completion to work performed during the reconstruction of W, Center St.

In other business, the commissioners will consider:

-- Approving two appeals for variances to residential sidewalks that workers will lay down on properties owned by Chip Wenk and Roy Lindsay Jr., both of Madison.

-- Adopting a replat of lots 6A and 6B of the Railroad Addition.

-- Adopting a replat of lots 3A and 3B of Olstad’s Addition.

-- Declaring a list of city vehicles, equipment and tools as surplus property for sale at public auction.

After closing their regular Monday meeting, the commissioners will hold a discussion about the city’s 2020 budget.