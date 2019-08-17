August 17, 2019

Posted: Friday, August 16, 2019 5:38 pm

City to review Cyber Estates plans CHUCK CLEMENT, Staff reporter Madison Daily Leader

The Madison City Commission will consider approving the preliminary plat for the Cyber Estates Addition that will contain a new housing project in northeast Madison when the commissioners meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.

The Cyber Estates Addition was previously called the Williams Brothers East Addition.

The city commissioners will consider taking future ownership of a detention pond in a park that will serve Madison residents living in the Cyber Estates Addition. They will also consider a request from the developer for the city to reimburse the company for installing water and sanitary-sewer services to the proposed park.

The commissioners will consider a request from Prunty Construction Company to have the mayor sign a certificate of substantial completion to work performed during the reconstruction of W, Center St.

In other business, the commissioners will consider:

-- Approving two appeals for variances to residential sidewalks that workers will lay down on properties owned by Chip Wenk and Roy Lindsay Jr., both of Madison.

-- Adopting a replat of lots 6A and 6B of the Railroad Addition.

-- Adopting a replat of lots 3A and 3B of Olstad’s Addition.

-- Declaring a list of city vehicles, equipment and tools as surplus property for sale at public auction.

After closing their regular Monday meeting, the commissioners will hold a discussion about the city’s 2020 budget.

