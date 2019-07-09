City tables DSU request

The Madison City Commission decided to table a request made by Dakota State University officials to occupy municipal rights of way along N. Van Eps Ave. and N.W. 3rd St. to provide parking for university students living in DSU-provided housing.

About 16 persons attended Monday’s city commission meeting to speak for and against the proposal. DSU officials have requested that they develop 21 off-street parking spaces in the rights of way at the university’s recent real-estate purchase located at N. Van Eps Ave. and N.W. 3rd St in central Madison. The building was previously used as the St. Thomas Catholic Convent.

Madison residents in the neighborhood expressed their concerns about issues that included traffic congestion, elementary-student safety issues, and a new group of college students moving into the neighborhood.

The commissioners decided to table the request for two weeks to give DSU officials more time to find alternatives to boulevard parking next to the former convent building.