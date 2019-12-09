December 9, 2019

Madison commissioners approve revised water report - Daily Leader Extra : News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Madison commissioners approve revised water report

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, December 9, 2019 8:14 pm

Madison commissioners approve revised water report CHUCK CLEMENT, Staff reporter Madison Daily Leader

The city commissioners approved on Monday accepting a revised engineering report from Banner Associates that reviewed improvements proposed to Madison’s water storage and distribution system.

The revised report looks at several locations available to the city to install a new 750,000-gallon water tower. The sites include the current location for the city’s west water tower, a nearby location, and a location in Madison’s southeast industrial park.

The Banner engineers determined that the best location for a new water tower would exist in the industrial park, partly due to the site’s higher elevation. The engineers believe the proposed higher elevation would increase water pressure and system-wide fire flows.

  • Print

Posted in , on Monday, December 9, 2019 8:14 pm.

© Copyright 2019, Daily Leader Extra , Madison, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.