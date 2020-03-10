City increases lawn mowing fees

The Madison City Commission approved on Monday a change to municipal nuisance fees that would increase the bill for having Madison parks employees mow overgrown private lawns, raising the charge to $400 per hour with a one-hour minimum and billing the fee to the property owner.

Madison property owners are supposed keep the grass and/or weeds on their lawns mowed to less than 6 inches in height. The city would previously mow unattended lawns and grassy property at a charge of $200 per hour with a one hour minimum.