March 10, 2020

Posted: Monday, March 9, 2020 7:49 pm

City increases lawn mowing fees CHUCK CLEMENT, Staff reporter Madison Daily Leader

The Madison City Commission approved on Monday a change to municipal nuisance fees that would increase the bill for having Madison parks employees mow overgrown private lawns, raising the charge to $400 per hour with a one-hour minimum and billing the fee to the property owner.

Madison property owners are supposed keep the grass and/or weeds on their lawns mowed to less than 6 inches in height. The city would previously mow unattended lawns and grassy property at a charge of $200 per hour with a one hour minimum.

The Madison Police Department can also issue a $25 citation for an unkempt lawn.

