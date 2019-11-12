Madison School Board adds resignations to agenda

The members of the Madison School Board added two resignations to the personnel items that they would review and approve during Monday’s school board meeting.

Tom Farrell, school board president, added resignations from Diane Friesz, a Madison Middle School paraprofessional, and Riki Hansen, the school district’s maintenance director, to another personnel-related item on the agenda. The board members were already prepared to review the hiring of Brenna Johnson as a seventh-grade girls’ basketball coach.

Farrell thanked Friesz and Hansen for their years of service to the Madison Central School District.

The board members also added a closed session to the end of the meeting in order to discuss a personnel matter. South Dakota law allows school boards to hold closed sessions to discuss the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term employee does not include any independent contractor.