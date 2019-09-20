City to consider moratorium on historic-district apartment construction

The Madison City Commission will consider approving a resolution that would establish a moratorium on city-issued building permits for multi-residential housing in Madison’s historic district when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.

The resolution has city officials reviewing the zoning ordinances related to all residential districts, but especially apartment–type dwellings. The review will include family definitions and off-street parking requirements.

The city commissioners will consider acknowledging debris-removal categories and definitions as outlined in a handbook used by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

In other business, the commissioners will consider:

n Acknowledging an application for a temporary alcohol license submitted by the Madison chapter of the Knights of Columbus for an Oct. 19 event.

-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an application to the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources regarding a state water plan.

-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a change order for D&G Concrete Construction Inc. regarding the contractor’s work on sanitary-sewer casing and pipe involved with the Washington Ave. street reconstruction project. The change order terms include an extended guarantee for the pipe.

-- Discussing Madison’s 2020 sidewalk-repair project and the city’s sidewalk-inspection program.