City accepts 2020 sidewalk project recommendations

The Madison City Commission accepted on Monday recommendations from the municipal sidewalk committee as to which neighborhoods in the city should install sidewalks during 2020.
The city sidewalk committee recommended that two streets in northeast Madison should have their property owners install sidewalks on the properties where none already exist. The streets are N. 4th St. between Division and Antelope avenues and N. 5th St. between Prairie and Antelope avenues.
The sidewalk committee members made their recommendations during their Oct. 15 meeting.