July 12, 2019

City to review airport project bids

City to review airport project bids

Posted: Friday, July 12, 2019 5:13 pm

City to review airport project bids Staff reports Madison Daily Leader

The Madison City Commission will consider reviewing bids received for a municipal airport project when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.

City officials received three bids for a project to rehabilitate the paved runway and turnarounds at the Madison Municipal Airport. The bids for the project range from $151,000 to $242,000.

The city commissioners will consider authorizing the mayor to sign a grant agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration regarding the airport rehabilitation project.

The commissioners will also consider approving a proposal for design services from designArc Group, a Brookings and Sioux Falls architectural firm, to renovate the former city water building into office space and a vehicle storage area.

Posted in , on Friday, July 12, 2019 5:13 pm.

