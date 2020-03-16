Madison Central to offer free to-go lunches to children

Superintendent Joel Jorgenson announced on Saturday that the Madison Central School District will offer free "to-go" lunches to children -- preschoolers and students -- in Madison.

The free sack-lunch program serves as part of the school district's response to local school closings caused by precautions enacted to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

On Sunday, the staff at Madison Central updated information regarding the free to-go children's lunch program. School officials provided locations where individuals can pick up the free sack lunches, starting from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Monday, March 16. The lunch program is scheduled to continue until March 20.

The to-go meals are available -- free to all students in grades K-12 and also to all children ages 1 to 4 -- at five locations in Madison.

The five pick-up locations are:

-- Madison Elementary School's south side drive-thru.

-- Madison High School's south side drive-thru.

-- Westside Park's swimming pool area.

-- Madison Public Library's east side location.

-- Dakota Land Federal Credit Union's parking lot.

Individuals are asked to either drive through the pick-up areas or walk up to receive the sack lunches. Diners are asked to not eat the food on-site but to take the lunches to other locations to eat.

The school staff reiterated that the meals are free to all students in grades K-12 and to all preschool boys and girls ages 1 to 4.