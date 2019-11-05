City commissioners approves building-permit waiver

The Madison City Commission approved on Monday a petition from the Domestic Violence Network to waive the building-permit fee for two buildings that the organization wants to move onto lots in central Madison.

Deb Reinicke, a Domestic Violence Network board member, told the city commissioners that the organization is scheduled to receive two state-built Governor’s Houses in early December, possibly by Dec. 3

The homes, which are manufactured housing constructed by state prison inmates, are intended for use as new domestic-violence shelters to serve Lake County. DVN has hired Amert Construction of Madison to install basements, a garage, and utility connections for the two structures.

The value of the construction for the structures is estimated at $290,000. The building permit fee was calculated at $1,293.50.

Reinicke asked for the permit-fee waiver on the basis that the Domestic Violence Network operates as a nonprofit organization. Don Amert of Amert Construction noted that city inspectors will need to perform fewer building inspections because the houses are manufactured off-site.

Chad Comes, city engineer, said the commissioners could base their approval for a waiver on the “nonprofit and prebuilt structure” reasons.