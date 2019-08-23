August 23, 2019

Madison City Commission cancels Monday meeting - Daily Leader Extra : News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Madison City Commission cancels Monday meeting

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, August 23, 2019 5:49 pm

Madison City Commission cancels Monday meeting Staff reports Madison Daily Leader

The Madison City Commission will not hold a meeting on Monday, Aug. 26, due to a lack of agenda items.
  • Print

Posted in , on Friday, August 23, 2019 5:49 pm.

© Copyright 2019, Daily Leader Extra , Madison, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.