Madison City Commission cancels Monday meeting

The Madison City Commission will not hold a meeting on Monday, Aug. 26, due to a lack of agenda items.
Posted: Friday, August 23, 2019 5:49 pm
The Madison City Commission will not hold a meeting on Monday, Aug. 26, due to a lack of agenda items.
Posted in News, Local News on Friday, August 23, 2019 5:49 pm.
Madison, SD
605-256-4000
Madison, SD
605-256-4042
Madison, SD
605-256-3541
Madison, SD
605-256-9111
Madison, SD
605-256-3888
Madison, SD
605-256-3733
Madison, SD
605-256-4555
© Copyright 2019, Daily Leader Extra , Madison, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.