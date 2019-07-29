City assists Lakeview Tower renovations

The Madison City Commission authorized on Monday a right-of-way request from Amert Construction in Madison to temporarily occupy a number of Center St. parking spaces near the Lakeview Tower for 12 months.

Don Amert, president of Amert Construction, came to the city commissioners to provide any additional information concerning his business’ request to occupy diagonal street parking on the north side of the apartment building to store plumbing material for about one year.

Amert has proposed parking a construction-material storage container in the parking area from the alley entrance eastward, using the street next to the curb for about 70 feet in length.

“It’ll probably take up about six or seven spots,” Amert said.

According to Amert, his construction crew will rebuild the plumbing in the Lakeview Tower, a 12-story, 94-unit apartment building. He added that the renovation work included the refurbishing of the building’s elevators.

The commissioners approved the right-of-way request to last for one year after Aug 12.