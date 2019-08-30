City to review airport runway contract

The Madison City Commission will consider approving an agreement between the city and state transportation department regarding maintenance work at the Madison Municipal Airport when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at City Hall.

The city commissioners will review a contract with the South Dakota Department of Transportation to have rehabilitation work performed on the city airport’s paved runway and turnarounds.

In other business, the commissioners will consider:

-- Acknowledging an application for a retail malt-beverage and South Dakota farm wine license application from the Madison Hospitality Group LLC (Best Western Plus Lakeview Hotel) and setting the date of a license hearing.

-- Acknowledging an application for a retail wine and cider license application from the Madison Hospitality Group LLC (Best Western Plus Lakeview Hotel) and setting the date of a license hearing.

-- Reviewing bids and awarding a bid to recoat screw pumps at the municipal wastewater treatment plant.

The commissioners have scheduled a closed session at the end of their meeting to consult with legal counsel or review communications from legal counsel about proposed or pending litigation or contractual matters.