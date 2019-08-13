August 13, 2019

Madison School Board approves free week of student meals - Daily Leader Extra : News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Madison School Board approves free week of student meals

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, August 12, 2019 7:49 pm

Madison School Board approves free week of student meals CHUCK CLEMENT, Staff reporter Madison Daily Leader

The school board members approved on Monday a proposal to serve free breakfasts and lunches in Madison Central’s school cafeterias from Aug. 22 through Aug. 30.

The meals are available to all public school students. Mitchell Brooks, school district business manager, has told board members that the Madison Central School District has the funds available in its school-meals program to pay for the free meals.

Brooks said the seven-day program would provide additional time for eligible families to enroll their children in the reduced-cost or free cafeteria meal programs offered by the school district.

During the administrators’ reports, Brooks told the school board members that the school district’s free summer lunch program served 3,073 meals in total from early June to early August. The lunch program served an average of 72 students each day that meals were served.

The first stage of Madison’s 2019 free-lunch program started on June 3 and ran until July 3. After a holiday break on July 4-5, the program's second stage served lunches from July 8 through Aug. 2.

The board members also approved a special meeting on Wednesday morning to consider approval of certified teacher contract. The members will meet at 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 14 in Room 400 at the high school.

  • Print

Posted in , on Monday, August 12, 2019 7:49 pm.

© Copyright 2019, Daily Leader Extra , Madison, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.