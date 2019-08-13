Madison School Board approves free week of student meals

The school board members approved on Monday a proposal to serve free breakfasts and lunches in Madison Central’s school cafeterias from Aug. 22 through Aug. 30.

The meals are available to all public school students. Mitchell Brooks, school district business manager, has told board members that the Madison Central School District has the funds available in its school-meals program to pay for the free meals.

Brooks said the seven-day program would provide additional time for eligible families to enroll their children in the reduced-cost or free cafeteria meal programs offered by the school district.

During the administrators’ reports, Brooks told the school board members that the school district’s free summer lunch program served 3,073 meals in total from early June to early August. The lunch program served an average of 72 students each day that meals were served.

The first stage of Madison’s 2019 free-lunch program started on June 3 and ran until July 3. After a holiday break on July 4-5, the program's second stage served lunches from July 8 through Aug. 2.

The board members also approved a special meeting on Wednesday morning to consider approval of certified teacher contract. The members will meet at 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 14 in Room 400 at the high school.