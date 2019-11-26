City approves revised excavation ordinance

The Madison City Commission approved changes to an ordinance that limits digging up property within Madison’s city limits to warmer months during the year.

City laws had limited issuing permits for excavations, except due to emergencies, to warmer months by saying, “…permits will not be issued November 1 through April 1.”

Weeks ago, Commissioner Bob Thill asked for changes saying that city officials would not issue permits from Oct. 1 to April 1, and workers would need to complete the excavation by Oct. 15. The city commission approved the first reading of the revision.

On Monday, during the revised ordinance’s second reading, the Oct. 15 deadline was amended. The amended revision stated, “No excavation shall be accomplished after November 1 unless otherwise approved in writing by the Street Superintendent or City Engineer.”

Thill wanted the commissioners to return to his Oct. 15 excavation deadline. The other commissioners and the mayor agreed to the mid-October deadline, if accompanied by the approval in writing by the street superintendent or city engineer.

The revised ordinance was approved.