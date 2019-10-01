Madison officials announce end of clean-up by city crews

Madison Commissioner Kelly Johnson announced on Monday that the flood debris clean-up campaign performed by city of Madison work crews ended earlier in the day.

Johnson said that if Madison residents thought their debris was missed by the work crews, the residents should call the Madison Streets and Solid-waste Department at 256-7515.

However, Johnson said some appliances were not picked up by city personnel because they contained spoiled food or other debris. The residents with those appliances -- typically refrigerators and freezers -- need to empty them and transport the empty appliances to Resykle, a Madison salvage yard.

The city will continue to keep its restricted-use site, located west of Madison, open for extended hours until Oct. 5. Those extended hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On Oct. 7, the restricted-use site will return to normal operating hours of Monday-Thursday, 1:30 to 4 p.m. and Friday & Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lake County residents can drop of their flood-damaged items free of charge at the restricted-use site until Oct. 12. Any other items that are dropped off are subject to the typical charges of $10 per cubic yard.

The restricted use site is located at 23241 446th Ave. near Winfred. The location is 2 miles west of Junius and 1/2 mile north of SD-34.