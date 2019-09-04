City acknowledges alcohol license requests

The Madison City Commission acknowledged requests for alcohol licenses on Tuesday from the ownership group building a new hotel in Madison.
Madison Hospitality Group LLC, the operators of a hotel under construction in the Lakeview Industrial Park, submitted applications to the city for two types of retail alcohol licenses. They are requesting that the Best Western Plus Lakeview Hotel receive a malt-beverage and South Dakota farm wine license and a wine and cider license.
The commissioners acknowledged the license applications and set a hearing date of Sept. 16 to consider any testimony regarding the license requests.