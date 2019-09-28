City to review water-resource plan agreement

The Madison City Commission will consider approving an agreement between the city and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to develop a water resources plan for Madison when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.

The agreement would have the federal government providing one-half of the costs of developing a plan for flood control in the Madison area along Park and Silver creeks.

The city commissioners will hold a hearing at the start of their meeting to hear testimony about the establishment of tax assessment rolls for property owners who need to pay for 2018 sidewalk construction and repairs. After the hearing is closed, the commissioners will consider adopting the assessment rolls and levy assessments.

In other business, the commissioners will consider:

-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a state water plan agreement with the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a service order for Banner Associates regarding a sanitary-sewer and storm-sewer project.

-- Considering an extension request for new sidewalk construction.

-- Declaring an Octane Fitness Elliptical Pro XL exercise machine as surplus property and approve its transfer to another political subdivision.