Madison School Board adds personnel changes to agenda

The Madison School Board added several personnel changes regarding resignations and hirings to the agenda of Monday’s meeting.

The school board members were asked to accept the resignation of Steve Millage, the school district’s technology director, effective Feb. 28, 2020. Millage has accepted a position at Dakota State University. They were also asked to accept the resignation of Larry French, special-education bus driver, effective on Feb. 20, 2020.

The board members approved hiring Jon Forster, the current technology coordinator, as a temporary technology director for the next four months and one week. They also approved hiring Tara Liesinger as a special-education n teacher at Madison High School, replacing Lora Milne, and hiring Staci Thomsen as a speech-language pathologist at Madison Elementary School, replacing Julia Schlesser.

The board members approved personnel changes already on the agenda that included hiring Audriana Haverland as a weekend custodian to replace Jum Rukkusol. Rukkusol will move to the elementary custodial position, a job previously held by Richard Caldwell.

They also approved hiring Sarah Torres, Cooper McDermott and Abbie Strasser as playground supervisors.