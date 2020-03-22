March 22, 2020

The Community Center closes Sunday - Daily Leader Extra : News

The Community Center closes Sunday

Posted: Saturday, March 21, 2020 12:31 pm

The Community Center closes Sunday Staff reports Madison Daily Leader

Officials with The Community Center, Madison's wellness facility, announced late Friday that they will close the facility to the public, starting Sunday, March 22.

The decision made by wellness-facility officials follows the closing of city of Madison offices earlier in the week to the public. Madison officials decided to close offices to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Nicholas Hansen, the wellness center's director, reported that officials haven't determined when the facility will re-open.

The Community Center in Madison is jointly operated by the city and Dakota State University.

