City pool needs leak inspection

The Madison City Commission approved on Monday a proposal to have a Minnesota company check the city’s outdoor pool for water leaks.

Laurie Bunker, aquatics coordinator at The Community Center in Madison, told the city commissioners that city personnel recently detected that the outdoor pool was losing water. Where the water is leaking from and where the water is going hasn’t been determined.

Bunker contacted American Leak Detection of St. Michael, Minn., and received an estimate for the work needed to detect the water leak. The company officials believe that they may inspect the Madison swimming pool either Aug. 26-30 or Sept. 3-6.

The commissioners approved spending up to $9,000 for the leak inspection.