August 20, 2019

City pool needs leak inspection - Daily Leader Extra : News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

City pool needs leak inspection

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, August 19, 2019 10:17 pm

City pool needs leak inspection CHUCK CLEMENT, Staff reporter Madison Daily Leader

The Madison City Commission approved on Monday a proposal to have a Minnesota company check the city’s outdoor pool for water leaks.

Laurie Bunker, aquatics coordinator at The Community Center in Madison, told the city commissioners that city personnel recently detected that the outdoor pool was losing water. Where the water is leaking from and where the water is going hasn’t been determined.

Bunker contacted American Leak Detection of St. Michael, Minn., and received an estimate for the work needed to detect the water leak. The company officials believe that they may inspect the Madison swimming pool either Aug. 26-30 or Sept. 3-6.

The commissioners approved spending up to $9,000 for the leak inspection.

  • Print

Posted in , on Monday, August 19, 2019 10:17 pm.

© Copyright 2019, Daily Leader Extra , Madison, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.