October 1, 2019

Posted: Tuesday, October 1, 2019 3:12 pm

Meade, Jones say vows By Staff Madison Daily Leader

AJ Meade and Tory Jones were married on Sept. 27 at Cannon River Vineyard, Cannon Falls, Minn. The Rev. Dave Barkow performed the wedding ceremony.

Parents of the bride are Gary and Deb Meade. Parents of the bridegroom are Kelly & Cheryl Jones and Connie Jones.

The maid of honor was Tara Eggert, and bridesmaids were Stefani Brinkman, Lauren Drenckhahn (cousin of the bride), Samanthia Crabtree and Jessica Casalenda.

The best man was Josh Rohde, and groomsmen were Nolan Fritze, Derek Montour, Wyatt Johnson (cousin of the bridegroom) and Jason VanLiere.

Ringbearer was Garrick Johnson, nephew of the bridegroom. Flower girl was Aubrey Eggert, daughter of the maid of honor.

Ushers were Jack Drenckhahn, cousin of the bride; and Jagger Kiser, nephew of the bridegroom.

Following the ceremony, a social hour and dinner were held in the vineyard. A reception was then held at the Cannon River Winery's Event Center.

The couple is at home in Cottage Grove, Minn., and cards may be sent to 6992 Goodview Court, Cottage Grove, Minn., 55016.

