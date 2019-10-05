Olson, Klekas say vows

BreeAna Pearse Olson and Stephen Julian Klekas were united in marriage on July 19 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Tea.

The Rev. Patrick Klekas, brother of the bridegroom, performed the ceremony.

The bride's gown was white lace and tulle over satin, with a lace halter neckline and crossed lace open back. She carried a bouquet of sunflowers, daisies, baby's breath and greenery; it included a blue carnation as a tribute to her late father, along with his gold referee whistle.

She was given in marriage by her brother, Dustin Olson.

Maid of honor was Madison Walford and matron of honor was Ashley Jensen (cousin of the bride). Bridesmaids were Carly Husman, Cassie Jacobson and Allison Klekas (sister of the bridegroom). They wore long watermelon-colored gowns and carried bouquets of sunflowers, daisies, baby's breath and greenery with watermelon and navy ribbons.

The bride's personal attendants were her sisters, Kelli Moffitt and Amber Bryant.

Ryan Klekas was best man for his brother, and groomsmen were Eric and Nathan Klekas (brothers), along with Luke Lamb and Tom Kahler. The bridegroom and groomsmen wore navy suits.

Flower girls were Harper, Amelia and Charlotte Klekas and Hadley Bryant, nieces of the couple. Ringbearer was Samuel Klekas, brother of the bridegroom.

Ushers were Alex, Sean and Michael Klekas, brothers of the bridegroom; and Spencer Yackley.

A reception was held at the Holiday Inn City Centre in Sioux Falls.

Following a Harmony of the Sea Royal Caribbean Cruise, the couple is at home in Elko, Nev.

The bride is a graduate of Rutland High School and Dakota State University. She is an elementary PE teacher and high school JV girls' basketball coach at Northside Elementary in Elko.

Her husband is a graduate of Elko High School and DSU with his master's degree also from DSU. He is director of operations for Boys & Girls Club of Elko.

Parents of the couple are DaNeil and the late Reggie Olson of Nunda and Julie and Chris Klekas of Elko.

Special guests at the wedding were Shirlee Olson, Dorothy Pearson, and David and Mellie Oldenburg, grandparents of the couple.