Wire, Skattum say vows

Haley Wire and Tanner Skattum exchanged wedding vows on June 1 at The Lakes Golf Course near Madison. Officiant was Linda Olsen. Music was provided by Phil Paquette.

Parents of the couple are Sherri and the late Mark Wire of Madison and Brad and Susan Skattum of Luverne, Minn.

The bride was given in marriage by her mother.

The maid of honor was Laura Blom, and bridesmaids were Angele Waldner, Danielle Bloom and Katie Ebsen, and also Kendra Wire and Kelsey Wire, sisters-in-law of the bride.

Laynie, Brynn and Madelyn Wire, nieces of the bride, were flower girls and Nolan Wire, nephew of the bride, was the ringbearer.

Dylan Skattum was the best man for his brother, and groomsmen were Phil Paquette, Craig Rogers and Kyle Heronimus, and also Jerae Wire and Monte Wire, brothers of the bride.

Ushers were Jared Pick, Elliot Aanenson and Adam Gaspar.

A reception was held at The Lakes Golf Course with Dave and Mona Manthey and Jerry and Monica Cross and hosts and hostesses. Music was by DJ Sieff Style Entertainment.

The couple took a wedding trip to The Bahamas and are now at home in Madison.

The bride is a 2012 graduate of Madison High School and a 2015 graduate of Southeast Technical Institute. She is employed as an operations and strategy assistant at Bulldog Media Group. The bridegroom is a 2009 graduate of Luverne High School and a 2013 graduate of South Dakota State University. He works as a key agronomy specialist with CHS Inc.