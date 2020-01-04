January 4, 2020

Posted: Friday, January 3, 2020 2:27 pm

Lembcke, Olson announce engagement By Staff Madison Daily Leader

Allison Lembcke and Nicholas Olson announce their engagement and forthcoming wedding.

Parents are Ben and Bethany Lembcke, and Gary and Connie Olson, all of Madison.

The future bride is an Agriculture Business major at Mitchell Technical Institute and will graduate in May. She is also employed as an accounting assistant at Mustang Seeds. The future bridegroom is an electrician with Bob's Electric and is in the Powerline Program at Mitchell Technical Institute.

The couple are planning a September 18, 2021, wedding at St. Thomas Catholic Church.

