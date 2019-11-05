Maher, Bruder engaged

Christina Caroline Marie Maher and Tyler Timothy Bruder announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

The future bride is the daughter of Philip and Rae Lynn Maher of Nunda. She is a 2011 graduate of Rutland High School and a 2014 graduate of Ridgewater College in Willmar, Minn. She is employed as an insurance agent at Hendricks Insurance Agency in Osakis, Minn.

Her fiance is the son of Timothy and Julie Bruder of Long Prairie, Minn. He is a 2010 graduate of Osakis High School and a 2012 graduate of Alexandria Technical & Community College. He is employed as a diesel mechanic with Villard Implement in Villard, Minn.

They will be married on Nov. 29 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Carlos, Minn.