A son, Keaton Douglas, weighing 7 lbs. 11 oz., was born on May 14 in Sioux Falls to Leah K. and Derek Cecil of Madison. Grandparents are Barbara Kelly of Jacksonville, Fla., and Doug and Carol Cecil of Madison.

A son, Bear Patrick Hynek, weighing 8 lbs. 5 oz., was born on Aug. 5 in Manhattan, Kan., to Ariel Keating-Hynek and Lee Hynek of Hanover, Kan. Grandparents are Pat Keating and Nancy Kadous of Madison and Duane and Edna Hynek of Hanover. Great-grandmother is Marge Maxon of Akron, Iowa.