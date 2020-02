A daughter, Georgia Mercer, weighing 7 lbs. 9 oz., was born on Feb. 20 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls to Allison Weiland and David Mercer of Sioux Falls. Grandparents are Ted and Kathy Weiland of Sioux Falls, formerly of Madison; and Mike and JoAnn Mercer of Woodbury, Minn. Great-grandmother is Terry Weiland of Madison.