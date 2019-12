Two girls born

A daughter, Della Addison, weighing 6 lbs. 14 oz., was born on Nov. 19 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., to Addison and Sarah Kisling of Woodbridge, Va. Grandparents are Kristi and Dale Schwader of Howard, Rick and Ann Kisling of Virginia, Cindi Orton of Rutland, and Steve Jones of Madison. Great-grandparents are Conrad and Della Hoffman of Madison and Mary Ann Schwader of Howard.